Eid Mubarak: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mira Rajput & more wish fans on social media

Eid is celebrated around the world on May 13 and May 14. On this special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities have showered their wishes. Take a look.

Eid ul Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world on May 13 and May 14. The occasion marks the end of Ramadan and the month-long fasting. The word ‘Eid’ is an Arabic word that means ‘Feast’. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions have been imposed in numerous places across the country. As a result, people are advised to stay home in order to curb the spread of the virus. Due to the shortage of medical infrastructures like Oxygen cylinders and the unavailability of hospital beds, India is going to a major health crisis.

On the occasion of Eid, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pour their wishes and urged people to stay safe. B-town’s well-known celebrities like , , , Mira Rajput, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, , and Sushmita Sen showered their prayers for the people battling the virus in these hard times and wishes everyone, Chaand Mubarak. During the pandemic, actors have used their social media handles to amplify requests for resources and offered a helping hand in providing patients with essential aid.

Over the last few weeks, celebrities have relentlessly pushed fundraisers to support COVID-19 patients. From helping arrange for medical infrastructure to arranging meals for migrant workers, actors and actresses have done a tremendous job with proving aid for communities during the health crisis. With the power of the internet, people globally have come together to fight the deadly virus.

On Eid, several Bollywood celebrities have penned their wishes. Take a look:

#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world. #StaySafe — (@akshaykumar) May 13, 2021

For the praying and the ones who can’t anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you. - source credit @thehistoryartchiveshttps://t.co/McibnDsaCJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 13, 2021

