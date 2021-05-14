  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Eid Mubarak: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mira Rajput & more wish fans on social media

Eid is celebrated around the world on May 13 and May 14. On this special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities have showered their wishes. Take a look.
4432 reads Mumbai
Eid Mubarak: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mira Rajput & more wish fans on social media Eid Mubarak: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mira Rajput & more wish fans on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Eid ul Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world on May 13 and May 14. The occasion marks the end of Ramadan and the month-long fasting. The word ‘Eid’ is an Arabic word that means ‘Feast’. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions have been imposed in numerous places across the country. As a result, people are advised to stay home in order to curb the spread of the virus. Due to the shortage of medical infrastructures like Oxygen cylinders and the unavailability of hospital beds, India is going to a major health crisis.

On the occasion of Eid, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pour their wishes and urged people to stay safe. B-town’s well-known celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mira Rajput, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, and Sushmita Sen showered their prayers for the people battling the virus in these hard times and wishes everyone, Chaand Mubarak.  During the pandemic, actors have used their social media handles to amplify requests for resources and offered a helping hand in providing patients with essential aid.

Over the last few weeks, celebrities have relentlessly pushed fundraisers to support COVID-19 patients. From helping arrange for medical infrastructure to arranging meals for migrant workers, actors and actresses have done a tremendous job with proving aid for communities during the health crisis. With the power of the internet, people globally have come together to fight the deadly virus.

On Eid, several Bollywood celebrities have penned their wishes. Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Also Read| Eid ul Fitr 2021: Know the significance, history and date of the holy festival 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Ram Navami 2021: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and others wish fans on the auspicious occasion
Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she got secret calls from Akshay Kumar praising Thalaivi; Takes a dig at Deepika & Alia
Newswrap, November 19: Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi shoot, Akshay Kumar's defamation suit against YouTuber & more
Sanjay Raut questions B-Town's silence on Kangana's Mumbai-PoK comment; Feels Akshay Kumar should have spoken
Air India Express plane crash: Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Disha Patani & others offer condolences
From Deepika Padukone's RK tattoo to Kangana Ranaut's Warrior Angel: Here’s a look at their tattoo stories