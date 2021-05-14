Eid Mubarak: Katrina Kaif prays for 'peace, health & strength' while Alia Bhatt sends warm wishes on festival

While continuing their endeavours to help out amid COVID 19 pandemic, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have extended warm wishes on Eid 2021 to fans. While Katrina prayed for peace in turbulent times, Alia wished fans on the occasion.

The day of Eid began with good wishes from Bollywood stars flooding on social media for their fans. Stars and also joined in to wish fans on the festival. Over the past few days, Alia and Katrina have been doing their bit to help out the needy amid the COVID 19 pandemic. While Alia has been sharing contacts of various NGOs that can come to people's aid, Katrina has been sharing amplifying calls for help and sharing government protocols amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Amid this, on Friday, both leading ladies took to their handles to extend good wishes on Eid. Katrina shared a special note as she wished all Eid Mubarak. With it, she prayed for peace for the world amid the trying times of COVID 19. Sharing a photo, Katrina wrote, "Eid Mubarak to u and your loved ones Praying for Peace, Health and Strength to all those in need today." On the other hand, Alia too shared a special wish on her Instagram story and wished all her fans, 'Eid Mubarak'.

Take a look at Alia and Katrina's wish on Eid:

Meanwhile, Alia has been sharing numbers for NGOs over the past few weeks to help out those who are in need of help amid the pandemic. Not just this, she has also shared contacts of NGOs that are providing services for mental health amid the second wave of COVID 19. Apart from Katrina and Alia, many other big names from Bollywood have been coming forth to help out amid the second wave of the pandemic. From to to Jonas to , many stars have been doing their bit to help people in need.

Also Read|Eid Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan hugs Ibrahim in a PIC from Kashmir & extends wishes: Inshallah better times ahead

Share your comment ×