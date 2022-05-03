Eid Mubarak: Sanjay Dutt twins with son in pathani suit; Poses for family PIC with Maanayata

The nation is celebrating Eid-al-Fitr today. Good wishes are flooding in on social media. To join the bandwagon, Sanjay Dutt and his family too took to social media to wish their fans ‘Eid Mubarak’. The photo was shared by Dutt’s wife Maanayata on her official Instagram handle.

The adorable photo featured the Dutt family including Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, and their kids, Iqra and Shahraan. They all were looking gorgeous in traditional wear. Sanjay twinned with his son Shahraan in a white pathani suit. They all smiled for the photograph.

Take a look:

Speaking about Sanjay Dutt’s professional career, he was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. The movie also features Yash and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The film received an amazing response from the audience.

Earlier, the actor took to his social media and shared a thank you note and wrote, “There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it.” He further added, “The film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.”

Dutt also has Ghudchadhi, Shamshera, and Toolsidas Junior in the pipeline. Shamshera will be headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite him.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt reveals KGF: Chapter 2 pushed him out of his comfort zone; Shares a special note for all his fans