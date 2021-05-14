Eid Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan hugs Ibrahim in a PIC from Kashmir & extends wishes: Inshallah better times ahead

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been actively using her social media handle to amplify calls for help amid COVID 19 pandemic, has shared a throwback photo from her Kashmir trip to send Eid Mubarak wishes to all. The star prayed for positivity ahead.

On the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr, wishes have been flooding on social media and many stars have sent love to their fans amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, Sara Ali Khan also has used her social media handle to extend her warm wishes to fans with brother . Sara, who has been actively using her social media handle to amplify calls for help amid the COVID 19 pandemic, has now shared a photo with Ibrahim on Eid to wish fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a throwback photo from her Kashmir trip with Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the photo, Sara can be seen hugging Ibrahim as they both posed in front of what appears to be a mosque amid the snow capped mountains of Kashmir. In the photo, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen smiling away as they posed with each other. Sharing the photo, Sara wished all 'Eid Mubarak' and hoped for better times in the coming days amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Eid post:

Dropping the cute throwback photo, Sara wrote, "Eid Mubarak Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone.Inshallah better times ahead for us all." As soon as Sara wished, her aunt, Saba Ali Khan commented and wished her the same. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak Sara n ibrahim."

Meanwhile, Sara recently was hailed by Sonu Sood for her contribution to his foundation amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Sara has been amplifying calls for help via her social media handle and has been tagging Sonu Sood in all of them. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan called ‘aware’ by netizens as she refused a selfie from the fan not following COVID 19 protocols

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×