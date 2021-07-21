Eid Ul Adha 2021: Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Neha Dhupia & others wish fans on the special occasion

People across the country are celebrating the festival Bakra Eid (Bakrid), also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha. It is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all around the world. The festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the month of Zul Hijjah. Everyone is wishing each other on this special occasion. Right from Bollywood to television celebrities, people are extending wishes to their fans. They took to their social handles and shared pictures of the moon.

and Kajol shared pictures on their social handles. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone …. Love , peace and happiness.” Madhuri wished, “May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy. Happy Eid-al-Adha.” Actress Sonal Chauhan shared a video on Twitter. also shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot and wished happiness to her fans.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan also wished his fans on Twitter. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation on the festival. “Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good," he tweeted.

