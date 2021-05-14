Eid ul Fitr 2021: Shahid Kapoor looks suave as he wishes fans Eid Mubarak

On Friday morning, Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram and dropped Eid wishes for millions of his fans.

Eid 2021 celebrations across the world began on Thursday as the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan came to an end. Several celebrities marked the day, not just in Bollywood, but even down South. While majority of India celebrates Eid today, took to social media to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion. On Friday morning, Shahid shared a selfie on Instagram and dropped Eid wishes for millions of his fans.

Looking suave in black, Shahid shared an unfiltered photo and wrote, "Eid Mubarak Mubarak," along with a moon and heart emoji. Goes without saying, fans flooded the comments section with heart, lovestruck and fire emojis. Check out Shahid Kapoor's Eid wish:

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput also shared a photo on Instagram with just a 'crescent moon' emoji. Several Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on the occasion of Eid. One of them was Abhishek Bachchan who urged fans to stay safe and wear masks in his Eid greeting. Sharing a picture of the crescent moon and a mosque with lamps hanging in the background, the actor wrote, “Eid mubarak. #StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn (sic)."

Whereas, Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful poem about finding strength in dark times. The actor added these lines to his post, “For the praying and the ones who can't anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you (sic)."

