Eijaz Khan expresses gratitude to be part of Jawan in heartwarming post; calls Shah Rukh Khan his 'King'

Shah Rukh Khan starring Jawan has been receiving praise, appreciation, and love from fans, as well as, critics. The film was finally released on September 7 and fans celebrated the release by organizing beautiful fan projects inside and outside theaters. After the release of the film, a number of celebrities took to their social media accounts and shared rave reviews. Eijaz Khan who was a part of Jawan shared a heartwarming post while posing with Shah Rukh. The actor expressed his gratitude to be a part of Atlee's directorial.

Eijaz Khan expresses gratitude to be part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in heartwarming post

On September 10, Eijaz Khan took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor expressed his gratitude for being a part of Jawan and wrote a heartwarming post.

Calling SRK his 'King,' Eijaz wrote, "my KING. Ye humaari film hai na teri positivity aur dua se aur acha karegi beta. Dua karna. “ - SRK. You touch is full of barkat, your hugs are tightest and warmest , you let everyone shine in your light. Thank you for being you. Poori shiddat se dua karoonga. I get to be a part of the biggest film. And at its heart the most noble. I get to be a part of your history. Long live my King."

Have a look:

Reacting to Eijaz's post, one wrote, "So happy for you brother. (cheers emoji) to many more." Another commented, "Big fan of you Eijaz Bhai." "Khan khan ek sath," wrote a third user. Others were seen dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Nayanthara received praise as she made her Bollywood debut with Atlee's directorial.

Deepika Padukone made a special appearance in Jawan and has been showering with appreciation.

Apart from them, the cast of the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Priyamani as Shah Rukh's gang of girls. Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Eijaz Khan, Jaffer Sadiq, and Naresh Gossain among others played key roles in Jawan.

