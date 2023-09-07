Eijaz Khan thanks Jawan director Atlee Kumar for making him a part of his ‘universe’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer

The wait is finally over as the much anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer, Jawan was released theatrically today on September 7. Directed by South director, Atlee Kumar, the film had a lot of buzz surrounding it for the hard-core action it promises. Going by the first day first show reports, the film is already making audiences go gaga and fans can't help but praise King Khan’s explosive performance. Apart from the leads sharing the spotlight, Jawan has an ensemble cast including Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Sanya Malhotra, and others. Amongst others, sharing the screen space in Jawan is Eijaz Khan, who recently penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude towards the director, Atlee Kumar.

Eijaz Khan expresses gratitude towards Jawan director, Atlee Kumar

Today on September 7, taking to his Instagram handle, Eijaz Khan shared a heartfelt note thanking Jawan director, Atlee Kumar for making him a part of his ‘universe’. In the post shared, the two can be seen flashing smiles for the camera.

In a long note, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Atlee Sir, thank you for making me a part of your universe. Your words of encouragement, your belief in me to do better , in fact, every moment spent on set has been memorable. A very grateful witness to your magic. My duas will always include you Sir. #JAWAN IN CINEMAS TODAY. An experience you don’t want to miss.” HAVE A LOOK:

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans started to laud him for his performance in the film. A fan wrote, “Bhai pehle ap to bole bhi nahi the ki ap Jawan me ho lekin apka acting superb laga,” while another fan commented, “All the best mere bhai!! I'm gonna whistle nonstop tonight." A third user wrote, “@eijazkhan bhai faad diya apne just loved your scenes ... very powerful good luck for future work.. make it happen bhai”

Jawan box office trends

Now that the euphoria around Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been unveiled today after its theatrical release on September 7, looking at the hype, the film is expected to break records. If we go by the reports, the film has a shot at collecting Rs 65 crore on its opening day in Hindi, with Tamil and Telugu contributing another Rs 8 crore.

