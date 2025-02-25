Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 Part 2: What to expect from Bobby Deol-led thriller's upcoming season on Amazon MX Player

After the successful run of its past season, the makers are finally returning with Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2. The audience can’t wait to see Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar return to the screens. After the teaser of the upcoming show was dropped, a lot is being anticipated by cinephiles about its plot and more. If you also can’t wait to see how the thrilling story unfolds then read on!

After keeping the audience waiting for long, the makers of Ek Badnaam Aashram are finally coming up with Season 3 Part 2. The popular series is set to premiere on February 27, 2025, on Amazon MX Player. The teaser already looks captivating with Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar acing their roles like never before.

While Pammi (played by Aaditi Pohankar) makes a bold comeback, Chandan Roy Sanyal's Bhopa Swami is set to betray Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol), unknown of what’s being plotted against him. The storylines continue from where the makers left with Part 1, promising a captivating, crisp, and mind-blowing show with unexpected twists and turns.

Sharing the synopsis of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, the team penned, “Justice is delivered and Baba goes to prison, a victorious Pammi, reclaims her position in the Aashram, as the Aashram embraces its new leader, Bhopa Swami, which marks a new chapter in this saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption.”

Watch Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 trailer:

Baba’s return to the throne in this season has already made people in his close circle anxious more than his enemies. As the stakes are raised, the audience can see the game of betrayal being skillfully played by some underdog players. The trailer also showcases that Season 3 Part 2 is not short of hard-hitting dialogues which has been the USP of the popular series.

For the unknown, apart from Bobby, Aditi, and Chandan, the cast of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 also features Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha in key roles. Directed and produced by Prakash Jha, the thrilling drama is penned by PJP Team, Madhvi Bhatt, Sanjay Masoom, and Avinash Kumar.

Are you ready to dive into the dark alleys of Baba Nirala’s Aashram again?