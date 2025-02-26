Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 Part 2: Bobby Deol admits he couldn’t cope with rising competition in Bollywood: ‘A lot of roles that were supposed…’

Bobby Deol is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2. Ahead of its premiere, the actor opened up in a recent interview about a challenging phase in his career, admitting that he struggled to adapt to the changing trends in the industry. Deol further shared, "A lot of roles that were supposed to come to me didn't come to me because the system was changing."

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bobby Deol reflected on the period when his success rate in films declined. He admitted that simply manifesting something was not enough; one had to actively work for it.

He stated that despite achieving success, he never let it get to his head and believed there was room for everyone in the industry. However, he acknowledged that he had not realized how increasingly competitive the industry had become at that time.

Deol acknowledged that growing up as the son of film legend Dharmendra and the brother of Sunny Deol, he was "sheltered" from the industry's networking dynamics, which he never actively engaged in.

He admitted that many roles that were initially meant for him went to others as the system evolved, with actors personally approaching filmmakers for work—something he was never raised to do.

Bobby Deol admitted that he had made some poor choices in his film career and struggled to adapt to the evolving industry.

Advertisement

He acknowledged going through a difficult phase before realizing the need to actively seek opportunities by approaching filmmakers and expressing his willingness to work. He added that he eventually embraced this approach, stating that there was no shame in it.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 reveals that justice is finally served as Baba is sent to prison. Pammi emerges victorious and reclaims her place in the Aashram, while Bhopa Swami steps in as the new leader, ushering in a fresh chapter filled with betrayal, revenge, and redemption.

The upcoming season features an ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha.

Helmed by Prakash Jha, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is set to premiere on February 26, 2025, exclusively on Amazon MX Player.