Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 Part 2: When Prakash Jha felt Aaditi Pohankar was 'too thin' to play Pammi in Bobby Deol-led show; Know more

Director Prakash Jha recently shared insights into his casting choices for Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2, admitting that he initially had reservations about Aaditi Pohankar playing Pammi. He noted that she lacked the required muscular physique for the role and, although he saw potential during her audition, he wasn’t completely convinced and added, "The first day on set was challenging because she was too thin for the role."

In an interview with ANI, Prakash Jha admitted that he initially doubted Aaditi Pohankar’s fit for the role during auditions. Since Pammi is portrayed as a wrestler in the series, the character demanded a more muscular physique, which Aaditi did not have at that time.

Prakash Jha revealed that while he saw potential in Pohankar during her audition, he was not entirely convinced she was the right fit for the role. He recalled that the first day on set was particularly challenging as she appeared too thin for the character of Pammi, a wrestler.

Despite her assurance that she would gain weight, she returned after a month, having gained only 750 grams. Jha stated that he had to be firm with her, making it clear that if she did not achieve the required physique, he would have no choice but to recast the role.

Determined to prove herself, Aaditi gradually gained the necessary weight and ultimately delivered an outstanding performance. “My instinct about her during the audition proved right. Once the shoot started, she was incredible,” Jha added.

The hit web series, featuring Bobby Deol as the enigmatic Baba Nirala, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and outstanding performances.

Prakash also commended Bobby for his remarkable transformation into Baba Nirala, stating that he always had faith in the actor’s talent, despite the career challenges he had faced. He explained that he wanted a familiar and trustworthy face for the role, and Bobby was the perfect choice.

Jha further applauded the actor’s dedication, acknowledging his immense hard work in bringing the character to life. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is all set to release on February 26, 2025, on MX Player. The show also stars Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha.