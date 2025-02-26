Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol calls it ‘emotionally intense’ ride; Prakash Jha reveals why he cast actor as Baba Nirala

The count-down for the release of Bobby Deol-led crime-thriller series, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 has already begun. Increasing the excitement, the actor called it an ‘emotionally intense ride’ while the director Prakash Jha praised the actor for his hard work on the show.

While speaking with ANI, Bobby Deol talked about his role and character in the upcoming season of Ek Badnaam Aashram. He shared that his character of Baba Nirala believes that he is invincible and that his power is unmatched. However, the actor underlined that power is a fickle thing and the third season of the show will be showing his character at his most vulnerable state, which exactly makes him even more dangerous.

"Every decision he makes adds layers to his character, making the story even more gripping. It’s an emotionally intense, action-packed ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it," he said.

During the conversation, the show director Prakash Jha also praised the Animal actor, emphasizing the hard work that the actor put in for his role. He further shared that he cast Bobby for the role as he believed that his face appealed to everyone-something that the director wanted for the part.

"He has the capacity to play this role and that is why I thought to cast him. I needed a face that appealed to everyone, and hats off to him; he worked really hard on his character, on the language and understanding of the role."

In addition to this, Jha further dropped hints on what fans can expect from the forthcoming season, indicating that every season of the show peels another layer of Baba Nirala’s dark story. This time new episodes of the series will mark a crucial turning point—where the foundations begin to crack, the rules of the game are rewritten, and no one’s safe.

Advertisement

"It’s a gripping saga of deep-rooted conflicts, betrayal, and relentless pursuit of power that will keep audiences hooked till the very end," he claimed on a concluding note.

Led by Bobby Deol, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is set to drop a little earlier than the scheduled date i.e. February 26, 2025, at 10 p.m. on Amazon MX Player.