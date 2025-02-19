Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Trailer OUT: Will Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala be betrayed by Bhopa amid Aaditi Pohankar’s revenge plan?

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 will see Bobby Deol returning as the godman Baba Nirala and Aaditi Pohankar plotting a revenge plan. The audience has been eagerly waiting for the trailer and the release date ever since the show’s announcement. The official trailer has now been unveiled and it looks like Baba will be betrayed by Chandan Roy Sanyal's Bhopa.

Today, February 19, 2025, the makers of the upcoming series Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 released the trailer across their social media platforms. The 2-minute, 18-second trailer offers a peek into the twists and turns that are in store for the viewers. Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi is seen getting out of jail and coming back to the aashram. Chandan Roy Sanyal's Bhopa Swami is suspicious of her and asks her to stay away from Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala.

However, Pammi tries to get close to the both of them as part of her revenge plan. Tensions build between Baba and Bhopa. At the end of the trailer, Baba asks Bhopa, “Tune yeh kaise samajh liya ki mujhe dhokha deke tu bach jayega? (How did you think that you get saved after betraying me?)”

The caption of the post read, “Aapke sabr ka laddoo aa raha hai, 27 Feb ko!”

Watch the full trailer here!

Netizens flooded the comments section with their excitement. One person said, “Finally I am damn excited to watch the season 3 part 2 maana padega (have to say) trailer is fire bht saal wait kie (waited for many years),” while another wrote, “Can't wait to watch.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

The official synopsis of the show stated, “Justice is delivered and Baba goes to prison, a victorious Pammi, reclaims her position in the Aashram, as the Aashram embraces its new leader, Bhopa Swami, which marks a new chapter in this saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption.”

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 stars Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha.

The series is produced and directed by Prakash Jha. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 will arrive on February 27, 2025 on Amazon MX Player.