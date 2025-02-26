Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2: When Bobby Deol thought he was playing role of THIS actor in Amazon MX Player series and not Baba Nirala

Bobby Deol is returning to OTT with Season 3 Part 2 of Ek Badnaam Aashram. This popular TV series brought the actor to the forefront and gave him a chance to prove his acting prowess once again. While he is acing the role of Baba Nirala in the gripping series, did you know he thought he was playing the role of Sub-Inspector Ujagar Singh (portrayed by Darshan Kumar) in the Amazon MX Player series and not the lead? Read on!

When filmmaker Prakash Jha approached Bobby Deol for his series Ek Badnaam Aashram, he was thrilled. The actor went to meet him, and after hearing the story, he thought the director would offer him the role of a police officer. But when he was offered to play the lead role, Baba Nirala, Deol was in disbelief.

While talking to ANI, the Animal star stated that he was willing to play different kinds of roles. Bobby was also looking to play the characters out of his comfort zone. "But in the industry, generally, what happens to an image is the build-up of an actor," he divulged.

Deol further stated, "I thought he (Prakash Jha) would offer me the role of a police officer; however, when he told me, 'aap baba ka role play karenge' (you will play the role of baba), I couldn't believe."

In the chat, the veteran actor stated that the ace filmmaker believed in him and gave him what he wanted. "God was kind to me. I got such a challenging role," exclaimed Bobby Deol adding that it was a fantastic journey and all his co-stars did a great job in making the series a success.

Advertisement

Currently, actor Darshan Kumar is playing the role of Sub-Inspector Ujagar Singh in the series. Directed by Jha, the series also features Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in key roles.

For the unknown, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 will be available for free streaming from February 27, 2025, on Amazon MX Player.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!