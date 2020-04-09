Ek Thi Begum: Twitterati highly praise the crime thriller series calling it a brilliant work

Twitterati give a thumbs up to Anuja Sathe's Ek Thi Begum which is a crime thriller web show directed and written by Sachin Darekar.

Ek Thi Begum starring Anuja Sathe in a lead role along with Ankit Mohan, Abhijeet Chavan, Santosh Juvekar, Vijay Nikam, Chinmay Deepak Mandlekar, Rajendra Shisatkar, and Reshan P.S. in various pivotal roles is a crime thriller web show directed and written by Sachin Darekar. The series featuring on MX Player is set in the age-old city of Bombay in the decade of 1980s taking inspiration from various real events. It revolves around a story of a stunningly beautiful woman; Ashraf aka Sapna, the loving wife of Zaheer – a once confidante of Maqsood, the underworld don, but now arch-rival. When the rift between the rivals reaches ugly culmination Zaheer gets killed and Ashraf promises to destroy Masood’s illegal empire.

The first season has been released on the app and has in total 14 episodes. Anyone who has read S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai will be familiar with the story. But overall Ek Thi Begum is interesting and has been receiving a thumbs up from the critics. Not only critics but Twitterati are also all in praise of this series especially Anuja Sathe's acting as Ashraf aka Sapna. While some have tweeted, "#LockdownBinge Alert! #EkThiBegum You wouldn’t want to mess with this Begum! Stream Now for FREE on @MXPlayer Quote Tweet", some have tweeted, "#Ekthibegum What an brilliant work by @darekarsachin79 , class display of performance by @sathe_anuja @cdmandlekar @santoshjuvekarr & out of the way perfect performance by @abhijeetbchavan hats off all.."

Ek Thi Begum which is about begum Ashraf aka Sapna who turned femme fatale and vowed to avenge her beloved’s killer is streaming for free on MX Player. So all those who have not watched the series can binge watch it amid this lockdown. What are your thoughts on the series? Tell us in the comments below!

