Ek Villain 2: Disha Patani is stoked to be part of ‘villain gang’; Gets welcomed on board by the team

Disha Patani receives welcome note and flowers from the team of Ek Villain 2; Check it out

is a happy soul because one, her last film- Mohit Suri’s Malang performed brilliantly at the box office, and two, Disha has bagged another film and that being, Ek Villain 2. That’s right! After all the dilly-dallying, finally the cat is out of the bag as today, Disha took to Instagram stories to share a note sent by the producer of the film, Ekta Kapoor. The note read, “Welcome to the villain gang. We are Stoked to have you on board, “ and to this, Disha wrote, “So excited.” Also, Disha received a bouquet of flowers as a sign of welcome

Mohit Suri had announced that he is making a sequel to and ’s Ek Villain and for the sequel, Mohit is bringing together Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani. In an interview, Mohit Suri had opened up on casting Disha Patani in the film as he had said that Disha was the first heroine who walked up to him and said that she wants to do more action, beat up people, and perform stunts and on hearing this, Mohit Suri asked her if she would do the Ek Villain sequel and Disha agreed immediately.

On the work front, next, Disha Patani will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite , and as per reports, Salman Khan wants to release the trailer of Radhe on Holi. Besides work, Disha Patani has always been in the news for her alleged love affair with Tiger Shroff, and on Tiger’s birthday, Disha shared a her first song block with Tiger wherein the two were dancing to ’s Bang Bang

Check out the note and flowers received by Disha Patani as she is welcomed to the Villain Gang:

Credits :Instagram

