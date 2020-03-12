Ek Villain 2: Mohit Suri starts working on Disha Patani, Aditya Roy starrer; Calls the film as ‘Bad vs badder’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Today, Mohit Suri shared a post on Instagram wherein the director announced that he has started work on Ek Villain 2 starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ever since it was announced that Mohit Suri is going to direct a sequel to Ek Villain, fans have been over the moon and what has added to their excitement is the fact that the sequel will see Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria come together. And while a few days back, Disha Patani shared a note and flowers that she received from the makers of the film welcoming her on board, today, director saab, Mohit Suri, shared a post wherein we see a gigantic bouquet of flowers which has the letters ‘V2’ hanging on it and also the smiley face that was a significant part of EK Villain.

While the 2014 release Ek Villain starring , and Riteish Deshmukh, showcased the battle between good and the evil as Sidharth Malhotra was seen fighting Riteish, who killed his wife aka Shraddha Kapoor, now, after a whopping seven years, Mohit Suri is ready to present the second installment of the film which is going to be the battle between, as he mentioned, ‘Bad v/s badder’. Alongside the video, Mohit wrote, “Let the fight begin !! Bad v/s badder …”

Talking about Ek Villain 2, the film will feature John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani and it was only yesterday that it was confirmed that SOTY2 star Tara Sutaria, has been roped in the film, and Ek Villain 2 will hit the screens on January 8, 2021.

Check out Mohit Suri's post here as he starts work on the sequel to Ek Villain 2:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Credits :Instagram

Read More