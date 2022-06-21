Ek Villain 2 Promotions: Tara Sutaria looks pretty in nose ring, Arjun Kapoor & John Abraham look dapper; PICS

All eyes are on Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani ever since they have been roped in for the action-thriller Ek Villain 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Ever since the makers had announced the sequel, fans have been eagerly waiting for the highly-anticipated movie. It is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series

Now, the cast of Ek Villain 2- Tara, John, and Arjun have finally kickstarted the promotions of the film in the city. However, Disha was missing from the promotional event. The Heropanti 2 actress aces the boho-chic style with high-heeled white boots and an edgy nose ring. On the other hand, the 2 States star kept it effortlessly stylish in a navy blue tee-shirt which he wore with a maroon leather jacket, and to complete his look, he added a pair of black sunglasses. Coming to John, he sported an all-black outfit as he wore a black zip-up hoodie and sweatpants.

Check out Tara, Arjun and John's PICS:

Ek Villain 2 is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 29 July 2022. Earlier, the film was slated to release on July 8 this year. To note, this will be the first time Arjun will be sharing the screen with Tara, John, and Disha. Mohit Suri and Disha will be collaborating for the second time in Ek Villain 2. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress and director had earlier collaborated for the 2020 release Malang.

