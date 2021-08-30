Ek Villain 2: Tara Sutaria to unleash her musical talents in action thriller; See PIC

The upcoming action thriller ‘Ek Villain 2’ has been making quite the buzz lately. After the success of his 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’ with Sidharth Malhotra, , and Riteish Deshmukh in the leads, director Mohit Suri is back with a sequel. This time the film will star , Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and . While not much is known about the plot, last night, Tara took to Instagram and dropped a hint about her role in the film.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tara shared that she will be unleashing her musical talents in the film. The ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actress posted a picture of a keyboard and wrote, ‘Back at the keys for #Villain2’. It should be noted that apart from being a film and television actress, the young woman is also a talented singer. Growing up, she has participated in singing competitions, and has performed in concerts as well. It will be interesting to witness her musical avatar come to life on cinema, and what it adds to her role in the film.

Have a look at Tara’s aforementioned Instagram story:

Ek Villain 2 is slated to release on 11th February, 2022. On Saturday, co actor Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared that she has wrapped up the shoot for the second schedule of the film. Apart from Ek Villain 2, Tara has other upcoming exciting projects in the pipeline. The Marjaavaan actress will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. She also has the Milan Luthria directorial Tadap which will also feature Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in his debut role.