'Ek Villain Returns' actor Arjun Kapoor sells his 4BHK Bandra flat for Rs 16 crore

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated movie, Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on July 29th, 2022. Ek Villain Returns serves as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. The film is written and directed by Mohit Suri.

Now, a new report states that Arjun who had recently bought a 4BHK flat closer to girlfriend Malaika Arora's home in Mumbai has sold it. According to Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor sold his apartment in 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for ₹16 crore. The 4,364-sq-ft flat is on the 19th floor of the building on KC Marg. Reportedly, the sale document was registered on May 19, and as per documents accessed by this newspaper provided by Indextap.com. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor signed the sale documents. The flat is said to have been sold to a certain Bhoir family (Shankar and Satyen Bhoir), who will also have access to three car parks in the building.

The report further states that the stamp duty paid for the registration of the apartment was ₹96 lakh. However, while he owned the property, this was not the Ishaqzaade actor's primary residence. Currently, Arjun resides on the seventh floor of Raheja Orchid at the JVPD scheme in Juhu. Apart from Arjun and Malaika, stars like Karan Kundrra and Sonakshi Sinha also own flats in the same building.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen next in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Next, the actor will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

