Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham & Tara share teaser posters as 1st film turns 8

Remember Mohit Suri’s action thriller Ek Billain starring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead? The movie was a massive hit among the fans and the trio left everyone in awe of their performance. And now, after eight years, the makers are set to bring the villain back with the second installment. Titled as Ek Villain Returns, the movie will star Disha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Interestingly as Ek Villain has clocked 8 years of the release today, the makers have unveiled teaser posters of the second installment.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Arjun, John, Tara and Disha were seen in nefarious avatars with the famous Ek Villain Returns smiley mask. The posters also came with a slogan- ‘Heroes don’t exist’. Needless to say, the intriguing posters have taken the excitement a notch higher. To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Arjun Kapoor’s first collaboration with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the villain in this action thriller. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 29 this year. Sharing the poster, Mohit Suri wrote, "In the world of Villains, Heroes don't exist! And #EkVillain is back after 8 years. Beware #EkVillainReturns on 29th July 2022".

Check out Ek Villain Returns posters:

As of now, Arjun Kapoor is holidaying in Paris with his ladylove Malaika Arora. The couple had flown to Paris to celebrate Arjun’s birthday. Talking about the work front, Arjun has some interesting movies in the kitty including The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey with Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu.