Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani share new posters with John Abraham, Tara; Trailer out tomorrow

It hasn’t been long since director Mohit Suri had unveiled the first look posters of his much anticipated action thriller Ek Villain Returns. The movie features John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in lead and the posters had got the audience intrigued. And now, the lead cast has shared new posters unveiling the new jodis of Ek Villain Returns. Interestingly, the new posters have also come with a big announcement about the trailer release date of the action thriller.

As per the new poster, Arjun has been paired opposite Tara while Disha has been paired with John. In the first poster, Arjun and Tara made for a sizzling pair and the Ki & Ka actor’s tattooed arm did grab the eyeballs. Arjun captioned as, “Hero ya heroine ka toh pata nahin, par Ek Villain zaroor hai iss kahani mein!” On the other hand, Disha and John also raised the temperatures with their stunning jodi. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress was seen flaunting her toned midriff while John’s intense look got the audience intrigued. Sharing the poster, Disha wrote, “Hero aur heroine ki stories toh bohot hain, ab baari hai Villain ki kahani jaan ne ki!”. Interestingly, the team also revealed that the trailer of Ek Villain returns will be releasing on June 30.

Take a look at Ek Villain Returns new posters:

To note, Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of the 2014 release Ek Villain. The movie will mark Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John. Ek Villain Returns will be hitting the screens on July 29.