Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani & Tara Sutaria get clicked as they meet fans in the city; PICS

Mohit Suri directorial 'Ek Villain Returns', which released in cinemas this Friday, has opened to mixed reviews. The film’s opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. However, it fails to attain consistency in the ‘staying interested’ aspect. Despite this, the film starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria witnessed an opening of Rs 7 crore and has maintained its momentum in the ticket window. It has so far collected Rs Rs 14 crore.

Meanwhile, Disha, Arjun and Tara were on Sunday interacted with the fans in the city and received heart-warming welcome. Fans were seen showering love on their favourite stars. Actors opted an all-black look for the meeting. While Disha donned a crop top paired with black denim, Tara exuded charm in black tube top and blue denims. Arjun on the other hand, looked dapper in all-black attire as they get clicked with the fans.

In the film, Arjun has been paired opposite Tara while Disha has been paired with John. Seeing the audience's positive response, an elated Arjun said, "The fact that 'Ek Villain Returns' opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post-pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy 'Ek Villain Returns'. I'm thrilled with the start that the film has got and I'm sure it will continue its momentum in the days to come."

Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.