Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor exudes swag with co-stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani in latest PIC

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns and the actor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri’s 2014 directorial Ek Villain and also features John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead. Meanwhile, Arjun on Friday took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of him with the leading ladies of Ek Villain Returns- Tara and Disha, captioning it as “Aye Villains.”

In the monochromatic picture, Arjun is seen taking selfie as the two divas pose from behind. Tara and Disha flashed a victory sign while posing the picture. Meanwhile, both the actresses also reshared the picture on their respective Instagram handles.

Have a look at the picture:

In the film, Arjun has been paired opposite Tara while Disha has been paired with John. Talking about the film, director Mohit Suri earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

The film takes ahead the franchise which started with the 2014 film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Earlier, talking about Ek Villain Returns, Arjun stated, “Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it”.

Ek Villain Returns will be releasing on July 29 this year.