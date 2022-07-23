Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham gear up for film; Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani stun at promotions

After creating much anticipation in the town, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the theatres next week and fans can’t keep calm about it. Starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in the lead, Ek Villain Returns is one of the most awaited releases of 2022 and the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the action thriller. Interestingly, Arjun, John, Tara and Disha have been actively promoting Ek Villain Returns these days in the city and their chemistry was on point.

In the pics, Tara and Disha had their fashion statement on point. Tara was seen slaying in her black outfit while Disha flaunted her love for neon in her stylish crop top which she had paired with shimmery silver coloured thigh high slit skirt. On the other hand, Arjun and John, who will be having a face off for the first time onscreen, also gave a glimpse of their camaraderie during the promotions. Each one of they was winning hearts with the style game.

Take a look at Ek Villain Return promotions:

Ek Villain Returns will be releasing on July 29 and the trailer and songs have already been making heads turn. In fact, Arjun-Tara and John-Disha’s chemistry has also been grabbing a lot of attention. Meanwhile, apart from the action thriller, Arjun is also working on The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey with Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu.

