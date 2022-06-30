Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham on playing grey roles; Disha Patani talks about doing action

Ek Villain Returns is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Earlier today, the trailer of the movie was released and fans have been lauding the action-thriller. It is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series.

At the trailer launch event, John and Arjun talked about essaying the grey characters in Ek Villain Returns. John said, "I love the script, The first time I heard the script, I loved it, then I met Ekta (Kapoor) and Mohit (Suri). I was totally blown away by the script. It's unbelievable. I think Mohit has executed it even better. It's absolutely fantastic. " Arjun added: "I have been very fortunate that since my first film there have been enough shades in the kind of roles I have done be it Aurangazeb, or Ishaqzaade."

Further, Kapoor added: "I never have been scared of playing such characters. It's exciting for me to come back to where I started. I have done all sorts of films. I have always wanted to go to the dark side and at the end of the day, you need to trust people when you work with them. The script was really good but also it was me coming back to doing something fun and dark. The director knows the space better and he (Mohit) is somebody who can bring out the darkness and still make you have a story. That excited me, the faith and trust I have in Mohit and the team."

After Malang, Disha returns to doing action with Ek Villain Returns, and talking about the same, she said, I love action-thrillers. I have grown up on this and I got really lucky to work with Mohit in Malang. He gave me the inspiration to go all out. I love this genre, I would love to do it even more." Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns is scheduled for cinema release on 29 July 2022.

