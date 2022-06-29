Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor poses with smiley mask in Paris as he drops hints about ‘epic villainy’

Arjun Kapoor is currently in Parish and enjoying his time with his ladylove Malaika Arora. The lovebirds had flown to the scenic city to celebrate Arjun’s birthday during the weekend. Interestingly, amid this romantic vacation, Arjun made sure to share his excitement for his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. To note, Ek Villain Returns is the much awaited sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 release Ek Villain. And as Arjun is ecstatic to be a part of the action thriller, he was seen sharing his excitement about Ek Villain Returns during his ongoing Paris vacation.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun Kapoor shared stunning pics of himself wherein he was seen exuding charm in a purple coloured t-shirt, denims and blaze. Interestingly, he was seen posing with the famous Ek Villain’s smiley masks. In the caption, Arjun dropped hints about something big coming up for the audience. He wrote, “#EkVillain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way!”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post for Ek Villain Returns:

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns will also star Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in the lead. Earlier, the makers had unveiled the teaser posters with the lead cast who were seen in nefarious avatars. The posters also came with a slogan- ‘Heroes don’t exist’. Ek Villain Returns is set to hit the theatres on July 29 this year. Apart from this, Arjun is also working on The Lady Killer which will mark his first collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar and will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey with Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu.

