Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor takes 'perfect selfie' with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria & fans in a mall; PICS

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to the super-hit thriller-drama Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people excited about the movie by a ripper of a trailer and two instant hit songs namely Galliyan Returns and Dil. The film is scheduled to release in less than 3 weeks, ie on 29th July 2022, and the ground-level promotions of the film have begun, to reach out to a wider audience.

‘Villains’ Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani began their first leg of ground-level promotions by visiting a mall in Mumbai. The trio looked ravishing to say the very least. Arjun Kapoor looked wore a stylish black faux leather jacket over his funky printed t-shirt, Tara Sutaria looked stunning in her off-shoulder brown faux leather dress and Disha Patani looked pretty in her yellow crop top. They performed to Galliyan Returns and Dil and also interacted with their fans and admirers. The ex-factor of the event was the raining yellow balloons which went perfectly with the theme of the movie.

Have a look at the photos from the event:

Arjun Kapoor managed to take a group-fie with his co-stars and the many admirers in the background. He captioned the Instagram story as, “The pressure of taking the perfect selfie!! @tarasutaria @dishapatani”.

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor’s story, HERE:

Ek Villain Returns will release on the 29th of July, only in theatres. Directed by Mohit Suri and starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, this romantic-thriller should count as a promising watch. John Abraham’s upcoming films include Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and Tehran. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in The Lady Killer, after Kuttey. Disha Patani has Yodha.

Also read: John Abraham on comparisons between Ek Villain Returns & 1st installment: The film that will do the talking…