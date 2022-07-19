Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor & Tara Sutaria give glimpse of their BTS chemistry and it’s about food & fun

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are the new onscreen couples in the industry. The duo will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and their onscreen chemistry has been raising the temperatures. Interesting, Tara and Arjun, who are quite active on social media, often give glimpses of their off screen chemistry and looks like the two have clicked pretty well with each other. And now, Tara and Arjun are once making the headlines as they have shared beautiful BTS glimpses from the sets.

Taking to her Instagram account, Tara shared fun pics with Arjun wherein she was seen pulling his cheeks, poking each other and enjoying each other’s company. She captioned it as, “This is us! You will often find us hungry, pinching each other’s cheeks, hungry again, telling terrible jokes (and laughing hysterically) making up ghastly nick names for each other… and then arguing because we need more food/a nap… @arjunkapoor how are we like this”. To this, Arjun responded saying, “Basically I’m the best person to work with…”. Later the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also shared pics and videos with Tara as they enjoyed their food and had fun together. He wrote, “Swipe right to see how I get @tarasutaria to make me look good on camera… Basically make her laugh & bribe her with good food off camera !!!”. As their chemistry is being loved by the fans, Tara is of the opinion that their BTS fun deserves a movie of its own.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Ek Villain Returns, the movie is the second installment of the 2014 release Ek Villain and will also star Disha Patani and John Abraham in the lead. The action thriller will be hitting the screens on July 29.

