Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor wonders why Tara Sutaria is ‘obsessed with pulling his cheeks’; Latter REACTS

Arjun Kapoor is currently all over the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri directorial is the much awaited second installment of the 2014 action thriller and it will be coming with a great ensemble of cast including Arjun, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani. As the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of Ek Villain Returns, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie and keep the fans intrigued.

And now, Arjun has taken social media by storm as he has shared some BTS pic with Tara Sutaria. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared some cute pics with the actress wherein she was seen obsessed with pulling the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor’s cheeks. The first pic had Arjun wearing a black sweatshirt with a beanie while Tara was seen in a white top and was all smiles pulling the actor’s cheeks. In the next pic, Tara was posing with a pout and Arjun’s smile melted hearts. The last two pics were from the sets and Tara appeared to be quite happy pulling Arjun’s cheeks. Arjun captioned the post as, “Can someone explain why this Villain is obsessed with pulling my cheeks ??? @tarasutaria #ekvillainreturns #throwback #cheekygal”. To this, Tara has come with a perfect reply and commented, “Because the cheeks are just toooo darn squishyyyy! Also I was gonna post this @arjunkapoor”.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post:

To note, Ek Villain Returns marks Arjun Kapoor’s first collaboration with Tara Sutaria and their sizzling chemistry in the trailer has been creating a massive buzz. Besides, the action thriller will also have Arjun locking horns with John Abraham. The movie is slated to release on July 29 this year.

