Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani spotted a 'villain'; Can you find him too?

All eyes are on Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani ever since they have been roped in for the action-thriller Ek Villain 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Ever since the makers had announced the sequel, fans have been eagerly waiting for the highly-anticipated movie. It is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Just today, Disha shared a fun picture where she spotted ‘Ek Villain’.

In the picture that Disha shared, the background was of a local train. We could a man in a black hoodie with the signature ‘Ek Villain’ yellow smiley mask. The man also held some Along with the picture, Disha wrote, “#EkVillainSpotted #EkVillainReturns. Oof, the actors are making us all excited for the movie.

Ek Villain 2 is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 29 July 2022. Earlier, the film was slated to release on July 8 this year. To note, this will be the first time Arjun will be sharing the screen with Tara, John, and Disha. Mohit Suri and Disha will be collaborating for the second time in Ek Villain 2. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress and director had earlier collaborated for the 2020 release Malang.

Talking about Disha, the Malang actress will also be seen in ‘Project K’. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

