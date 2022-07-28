Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor opt for black as they arrive at film's screeni

Ek Villain Returns is all set to release on July 29 and the film is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people excited about by its intriguing trailer. Meanwhile, the makers of the film launched a special screening for the movie in the city and stars have started arriving at the venue. Ek Villain actors Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani arrived at the venue in style. While others present during the screening include Mukesh Chhabra, Bhushan Kumar, Vivaan Shah, and Karishma Sharma.

Seems like the cast of the film opted for an all-black look as Disha, Tara and Arjun were seen in black attires. Tara Sutaria looked beautiful in a black bodycon dress, while Disha donned a black bralette top and paired it with denim. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand looked dapper in a black blazer paired with a casual grey T-shirt and black trousers.

Have a look at the pictures:

Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The upcoming film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people excited about the movie by its intriguing trailer.

n the film, Arjun has been paired opposite Tara while Disha has been paired with John. Talking about the film, director Mohit Suri earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. On the other hand, Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John and he has been quite excited about it. Ek Villain Returns is set to hit the screens on July 29.