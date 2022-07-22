Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria & Arjun Kapoor get papped at airport after promotions; PICS

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to the super-hit thriller-drama Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people hooked onto the movie by a ripper of a trailer and three instant hit songs namely Galliyan Returns, Shaamat and Dil. The film is scheduled to release in less a week, ie on 29th July 2022, and the ground level promotions of the film have begun, to reach out to a wider audience.

‘Villains’ Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani have been promoting their film for about two weeks now. They are extensively promoting their film in malls, public spots and are also giving interviews to the press and media. Yesterday night, Arjun, Disha and Tara were spotted at the Mumbai airport after promoting their film in Indore. Disha looked pretty in her white crop top and printed purple shorts. Tara Sutaria looked stunning in her amazing all-white top and bottoms. Arjun Kapoor looked smart in his red full sleeved t-shirt and black trousers. The actors walked together and parted ways after hugging each other. The trio is extensively promoting their film while John Abraham is busy shooting for his film Tehran in Iran with Manushi Chhillar.

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria being papped at the airport:

Ek Villain Returns will release on the 29th of July, only in theatres. Directed by Mohit Suri and starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, this romantic-thriller should count for a promising watch. John Abraham’s upcoming films include Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and Tehran. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in The Lady Killer, after Ek Villain Returns.

Also read: Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor opens up on his evolution as an actor