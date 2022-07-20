Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham shares his favourite song from the movie; Find out

Bollywood actor John Abraham has shared his favourite song from his upcoming movie 'Ek Villain Returns. He reveals it is 'Naa Tere Bina' and said that the track embodies the heartbreak that runs as an undercurrent through the film.

John says: "We all have our favourite songs in the movie, mine is "Naa Tere Bina" it isn't out yet but I can't wait for the fans to hear it. It's been on my playlist on loop."

"Naa Tere Bina is one of those soulful, tugs-at-your-heart kind of a song. It embodies the heartbreak that runs as an undercurrent through the film. It is as intense as satisfying and the cast did a great job taking the song and adding so much more of themselves into it," he adds.

Naa Tere Bin', the fourth song, following 'Dil', 'Galliyan Returns' and 'Shaamat' is all set to release on July 22. Starring an ensemble cast including John, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, 'Ek Villain Returns' will release worldwide on July 29.

The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Motion Films.

