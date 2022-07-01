Ek Villain Returns: Katrina Kaif roots for Arjun Kapoor as she lauds trailer of Mohit Suri’s action thriller

Arjun Kapoor is all over the news these days courtesy of Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri directorial, which also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham in the lead, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Recently, the makers of Ek Villain Returns unveiled the trailer of the action entertainer and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. In fact, several celebs had also lauded Ek Villain Returns’ trailer on social media. Joining them, Katrina Kaif has also given a thumbs up to the trailer.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared the trailer of Ek Villain Returns. In the caption, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress rooted for Arjun. She captioned the post as, “Looking (fire emoticons) @arjunkapoor”. Needless to say, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor was overwhelmed by Katrina’s post. Re-sharing the post, Arjun captioned it with a heart emoticon, a hugging face emoticon and a folded hands emoticon. To note, Ek Villain Returns marks Arjun’s first collaboration with Disha, Tara and John. In fact, the movie will also feature Arjun locking horns with John.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post for Arjun Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Arjun is quite ecstatic about being a part of Ek Villain Returns. Talking about it, the actor stated, “Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it”. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 29 this year.

