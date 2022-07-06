Ek Villain Returns Promotions: Arjun Kapoor & Tara Sutaria are the smartest villains in town; Check PICS

After entertaining the audience with Ek Villain in 2014, Mohit Suri is returning with the sequel to his much successful action thriller. Titled as Ek Villain Returns, the movie will star Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead. The action entertainer has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the intriguing trailer has added to the audience’s excitement for Ek Villain Returns. And now, as per a recent update, the team has begun with the promotions and is leaving no stone unturned to promote the Mohit Suri’s directorial.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were clicked in the city as they stepped out to promote Ek Villain Returns. In the pics, Tara looked stunning in her white coloured crop top which she had paired with denim shorts and white shoes. On the other hand, Arjun exuded charm in his black sweatshirt with jeans. For the uninitiated, Arjun and Tara have collaborated for the first time for the action entertainer and their sizzling chemistry has been creating a lot of buzz among the fans.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria's pics:

Earlier, talking about Ek Villain Returns, Arjun stated, “Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it”. Ek Villain Returns will be releasing on July 29 this year.

