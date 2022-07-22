Ek Villain Returns Promotions: Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria flaunt their chemistry; Disha Patani dons mini skirt

Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming action-thriller film, Ek Villain Returns which also stars John Abraham in the lead. It is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. Ek Villain Returns serves as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series.

Tara, Arjun and Disha are leaving no stones unturned to promote their movie. Speaking of which, the Ek Villain Returns trio was spotted in the city making a stylish appearance as they stepped out for the promotions and as always their fashion game did not disappoint us. In the photos, one can see, the Heropanti 2 actress donning an off-shoulder white dress, Disha, on the other hand, is seen wearing a denim skirt and pastel blue corset top. The 2 States actor kept it casual as he sported a blue printed shirt with grey plain t-shirt and teamed it up with black pants.

Check out Arjun, Tara & Disha's PICS:

The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people hooked onto the movie. It is scheduled to release on July 29th, 2022. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun will be seen next in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Next, the actor will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

Whereas, Disha also has Sagar Ambre's directorial action-drama film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The actress will also feature in Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

