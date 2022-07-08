Ek Villain Returns Song Dil: WATCH John Abraham-Disha Patani & Arjun Kapoor-Tara romance to the soulful tune

After dropping an intense trailer, character posters and a song, the makers of Ek Villain Returns dropped a brand new song on Friday. Terming it as 'love song of the decade', the new track has been aptly titled 'Dil'. Starring the film's lead cast, the song puts on display the onscreen chemistry shared between John Abraham-Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria. The previous song Galiyaan returns also has become a hit among the audience.

Announcing the song's release, John Abraham shared, "A song for the love that grows within you. #Dil song from Ek Villain Returns is out, tune in now!". The video features Arjun and Tara as well as John and Disha, romancing their respective partners. The sweet moments between the couples seem to end on a bad note as John-Disha and Arjun-Tara are seen in tears towards the end of the music video. Crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, the song is composed by Kaushik-Guddu.

Check out Ek Villain Returns Dil Song:

At the film's trailer launch event, the cast opened up about essaying grey characters. John said, "I love the script, The first time I heard the script, I loved it, then I met Ekta (Kapoor) and Mohit (Suri). I was totally blown away by the script. It's unbelievable. I think Mohit has executed it even better. It's absolutely fantastic. "

Arjun added: "I have been very fortunate that since my first film there have been enough shades in the kind of roles I have done be it Aurangazeb, or Ishaqzaade."

Ek Villain Returns is slated to hit theatres on 29 July 2022 and the star cast has already begun promotions.

