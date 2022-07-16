Ek Villain Returns Song Shaamat: Tara Sutaria as a rockstar woos Arjun Kapoor, makes smashing singing debut

After the success of Galiyaan Returns and Dil, Ek Villain Returns makers have dropped a new track, Shaamat which is crooned by none other than Tara Sutaria. The gorgeous actor, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the thriller, also has turned singer for the song Shaamat in Ek Villain Returns and the rock anthem will get you grooving. Featuring Tara and Arjun Kapoor, the song showcases snippets of their love story and intrigues you to know more.

Sharing the song on social media, Tara wrote, "My first song for the film and the Rock Anthem of the Year is finally YOURS! #Shaamat song out. Tune in and let’s vibe on it together!#EkVillainReturns, in cinemas this Villaintines Day- 29th July 2022." In the video, we can see Tara taking the stage and singing in front of a huge audience. Arjun Kapoor can be seen smitten by her. Crooned by Tara and Ankit Tiwari, Shaamat is a rock anthem that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Have a look at Tara's debut song:

Ek Villain Returns to release on July 29

Featuring Tara, Arjun, John Abraham and Disha Patani, Ek Villain Returns is all set to release on July 29, 2022, in theatres. The promotions are ongoing and Tara, Arjun, Disha and John are going all out to promote their film. The trailer of Ek Villain Returns showcased the story of villains where the twist was added by the two leading ladies, Disha and Tara. It received a great response from the audience and the subsequent songs that were released, Dil and Galiyaan Returns, also were loved. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh as the lead.

