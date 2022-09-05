Ek Villain Returns to stream on Netflix from September 9; Disha Patani shares excitement with a stylish PIC

As we are waiting to watch the thriller Ek Villain Returns on OTT platform, the makers have officially announced the release date of its digital debut. The film will stream on the streaming giant Netflix from Friday (September 9). One of the highly-anticipated action thrillers from Bollywood, Ek Villain Returns hit the big screens on July 29 and made ₹41 crore at the box office. The multi-starrer thriller features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Meanwhile Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories to share the announcement with a stylish picture of the film’s cast. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

In the picture, Disha, John, Arjun and Tara look superstylish as they pose for the camera standing next to their on-screen partners. Disha donned a green bodycon dress, while Tara looked pretty in a violet coloured co-ord set. Meanwhile, the male leads opted for an all-black look for the special announcement.

Have a look at Disha’s pic:

Talking about the film, the original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in principal roles and they played a couple whose life takes an unexpected turn after one of them gets murdered by Riteish Deshmukh's character. A sequel of Suri's 2014 suspense thriller, also featured JD Chakravarthy, Karishma Sharma, Shaad Randhawa, and Kaizaad Kotwal in supporting roles.

Pinkvilla in its review said that, “It’s easier to keep the audience interested when you start with a bang, and director Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns’ opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. However, it fails to attain consistency in the ‘staying interested’ aspect. The film revolves around an investigation looking into the murder of those women, who have been killed for being in unrequited love stories. All is well until now. However, the real problem begins when you start seeking more than just that from this crime-thriller, and that is exactly where the film suffers.