Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani & John Abraham sizzle in stylish avatars

Ever since the sequel of Ek Villain was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Well, the first look of the actor Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham have gotten fans excited and today as promised the trailer of Ek Villain Returns has been launched and fans have been going gaga over it. At the trailer launch event, all these 4 stars raised the temperature in their black attires and looked super stylish.

In the pictures, we can see Disha Patani looking glamourous in a black bralette and skirt. She left her curly hair open and held a yellow smiley face mask. Tara Sutaria on the other hand wore a monochrome bodycon short dress and she too held a yellow smiley face mask. Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham wore an all-black attire. Arjun looked dapper in a black tee, black jeans and black jacket. John too wore a black shirt and black jeans and both of them held a yellow smiley face mask too.

Check out the pictures:

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. On the other hand, Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John and he has been quite excited about it. Ek Villain Returns is set to hit the screens on July 29. Apart from this, Arjun has some other exciting projects in the pipeline which include The Lady Killer wherein he will be sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar for the first time. Besides, he will also be working with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey.

