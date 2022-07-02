Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria flaunts her secret talent & amazes audience at trailer launch event; Watch

Tara Sutaria is all over the news these days courtesy of Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri directorial, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham in the lead, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Recently, the makers of Ek Villain Returns unveiled the trailer of the action entertainer and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. At the trailer launch event, all these 4 stars raised the temperature in their black attires and looked super stylish. Moreover, Tara revealed her secret talent and stunned us.

At the event, we got hold of a clip in which Tara could be seen melodiously. She didn’t sing just any song, but in fact she sung Ek Villain’s very famous song ‘Galliyan’. Her beautiful voice mesmerised us and she hit every note perfectly. Truly, Tara is super talented! Meanwhile, for the event, Tara wore a monochrome bodycon short dress and she too held a yellow smiley face mask. Of course, it goes without saying that she looked gorgeous.

Take a look at Tara's video HERE

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. On the other hand, Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John and he has been quite excited about it. Ek Villain Returns is set to hit the screens on July 29. Apart from this, Arjun has some other exciting projects in the pipeline which include The Lady Killer wherein he will be sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar for the first time. Besides, he will also be working with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey.

