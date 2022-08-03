Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria shares her ‘moments in the studio’ while recording song Shaamat; PICS

Tara Sutaria, whose latest release Ek Villain Returns opened with mixed reviews, has shared a few snaps of her recording a song for the film. The actress made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in the song Shaamat. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the Student Of The Year 2 actress wrote- “moments in the studio for #EkVillainReturns.” Crooned by Tara and Ankit, Shaamat is a rock anthem that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Featuring Tara and Arjun Kapoor, the song showcases snippets of their love story and intrigues you to know more. Tara's singing debut and the song both received lots of appreciation from the fans. The Marjaavan actress had recently shared the stills from the music video while filming it in Goa a year and a half ago. She had also thanked her loved ones for showering love on her first-ever recorded song. Tara shared some stills from the music video and wrote a heartfelt caption as well. It read, "Thank you all for giving so much love to #Shaamat!!! It was the first song I ever recorded for the film and the first song we filmed too... Firsts are always.”

Check out Tara’s post:

Mohit Suri's directorial 'Ek Villain Returns', which was released in cinemas this Friday, opened to decent numbers on day 1. The film’s opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. However, it fails to attain consistency in the ‘staying interested’ aspect. Despite this, the film starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria witnessed an opening of Rs 7 crore and has maintained its momentum in the ticket window.

Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.