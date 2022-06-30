Ek Villain Returns Trailer: In John Abraham Vs Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria & Disha Patani add twists

After leaving the fans thrilled and intrigued with Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh with the 2014 release Ek Villain, Mohit Suri is back with the second installment of the action thriller. Titled as Ek Villain Returns, the movie has come with a new star cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. Of late, the team has been teasing the fans with the intriguing posters of Ek Villain Returns including the famous Ek Villain smiley masks. And now, after creating a substantial buzz, the makers have finally released the trailer of Ek Villain Returns.

The over two minute trailer began by announcing the return of the villain after 8 years and went on to give a glimpse into John-Disha and Arjun-Tara’s love life as their sizzling chemistry had set the screens on fire. Soon, the Ek Villain Returns trailer takes a nasty turn wherein Arjun and John were seen locking horns for the first time on the big screen. On the other hand, Disha and Tara’s mysterious characters also left the audience intrigued. As the new pair grab the eyeballs, the trailer of Ek Villain Returns is filled with mind-blogging twists and turns which will leave you wanting for more.

Check out the Ek Villain Returns trailer here:

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. On the other hand, Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John and he has been quite excited about it. Ek Villain Returns is set to hit the screens on July 29. Apart from this, Arjun has some other exciting projects in the pipeline which include The Lady Killer wherein he will be sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar for the first time. Besides, he will also be working with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey.

