Ek Villain Returns Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens excited for Arjun Kapoor’s return, call it promising

The Ek Villain Returns trailer just released today and we bet it has taken the excitement levels of all the fans a notch higher. Ever since the first look of actors Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham was released, fans have been waiting for the trailer and now finally it is here. Netizens have been taking social media by quite a storm ever since the trailer has been released and Twitter is filled with their reactions. Scroll down to check out all the twitter reactions.

One of the fans wrote, “Looks damn promising.....” Another fan wrote, “Awesome trailer paaji, loved it, can’t wait to see you on big screen.” A third fan wrote, “Super hit blockbuster movie disha patani.” Yet another fan wrote, “Ek villan returns trailer is out.. can't keep calm after seeing this.. waiting for the full movie.” Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham looked sizzling at the trailer launch event today.

Check out the tweets:

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. On the other hand, Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John and he has been quite excited about it. Ek Villain Returns is set to hit the screens on July 29. Apart from this, Arjun has some other exciting projects in the pipeline which include The Lady Killer wherein he will be sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar for the first time. Besides, he will also be working with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey.

