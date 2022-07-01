Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan hail Arjun Kapoor & John Abraham starrer

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani's much-anticipated trailer of Ek Villain Returns was released on Thursday. Ever since the trailer was released it has been receiving quite a positive response and netizens have been taking social media by quite a storm. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The action-thriller movie is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. It is slated to release in the cinemas on July 29, 2022.

Now, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story and lauded Ek Villain Returns trailer. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star said, "Ohh my @mohitsuri goes dark can't wait. Too many friends burning up the screen in this one Johnny boy are ak are lethal." To note, Varun and Arjun Kapoor share a close bond but not many know that they have been friends even before they joined the film industry. Whereas John and Varun have starred together in the 2016 action-comedy film, Dishoom.

Kartik Aaryan also rooted for the trailer and took to his Instagram story and wrote: "Super Trailer. Killing It With The Villains. #EkVillainReturns @mohitsuri sir your world is Fantastic as always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has returned to entertain his audience with his recently released comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Next, the Student Of The Year actor will star in the horror film, Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, which is slated to release theatrically on 25 November and is directed by Amar Kaushik. Next, he also has Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be released on April 7, 2023. This also marks the duo's first collaboration together.

On the other hand, Kartik will star next in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hit 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Next, Kartik also has Freddy, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, and Captain India.

