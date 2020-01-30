Ek Villain Sequel: Ekta Kapoor collaborates with Bhushan Kumar for John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar collaborate for John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Ek Villain 2.

Bollywood biggies Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar have recently joined hands for the sequel of the 2014 thriller Ek Villain. Starring and in the lead and Riteish Deshmukh as the psychotic serial killer, Ek Villain became a hit at the Box Office and now producer Ekta Kapoor is gearing up for its sequel which will be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar collectively whereas John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in the lead.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain's sequel will go on floors in the second half of the year and the film is slated for January 8, 2021 release. The makers broke out the news of their joint production this morning and revealed that the two leading stars, John and Aditya will be seen playing negative roles and are all set to push the bar further with Ek Villain 2. Confirming the news, Ekta Kapoor stated that she is excited about the collaboration.

Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar have joined hands together for several music videos before and this is the first time that the two are collaborating for a film. Ekta revealed that their association is a mark of a new beginning as they look forward to enhancing the entertainment quotient for the audience. Bhushan Kumar too expressed his zeal on collaborating with Ekta as he affirms bringing path-breaking stories on the celluloid along with Ekta Kapoor and we can't wait to watch their masterpieces.

