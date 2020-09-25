Ek Villain sequel: John Abraham designing action sequences, film with Disha Patani to go on floors in Jan 2021

Ek Villain sequel will see John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor coming together for an intense romance action flick. Read details below.

Mohit Suri's Ek Villain sequel has been making headlines for multiple reasons. While initially it was for Aditya Roy Kapur backing out and taking over, it is now being reported that the filmmaker has begun work on the romantic action flick in full swing. While , and Riteish Deshmukh were cast in the original, the sequel will see John Abraham, , Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor coming together.

Speaking about how the sequel will be an intense romantic action flick, Mohit Suri revealed that the action will be a step above from last time. “We want to take the action a notch higher and John has been designing and choreographing these scenes with me and my team of assistants," the filmmaker revealed to Mumbai Mirror.

A source close to the development also told the portal that fight scenes will be real, with hand-to-hand combats and car chases. While work is already underway, the director added that since the team has already started prepping , the film is most likely to go on floors in January 2021. Not just that, the film may even be completed from a start-to-finish schedule.

Both John and Arjun will be essaying the 'villains' in the film and the director revealed that there will be more to their character than just the usual angry villains. "The difference between a hero and a villain is that you rarely learn about the latter’s love story. This time you will, so, he’s more of an anti-hero than a villain per se," the filmmaker added.

