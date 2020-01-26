Ekta Kapoor on being conferred with Padma Shri Award: It’s never too soon to live out your dream

Ekta Kapoor, who is being honoured with the Padma Shri Award this year, has expressed her gratitude for all the love coming her way.

Ekta Kapoor is one of the television producers who is known for changing the face of the Indian televisions. The diva not only introduced the saas-bahu drama to the viewers but has also brought some beautiful stories to the television screens with Bade Acche Lagter Hain, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and much more. Besides, she also forayed into Bollywood and has bankrolled movies like Dream Girl, Judgementall Hai Kya, The Dirty Picture etc. Given her stupendous contribution to the filed of performing arts, the television’s Czarina has been bestowed with the Padma Shri award this year.

Overwhelmed with the honour, Ekta released an official statement on social media and revealed how she told that she is ‘too young’ to make it in the industry when she made her debut at the age of 17. However, years of tasting success in showbiz, Ekta believes that it is never too soon to turn your dreams into reality. She further asserted, “I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country for all the love that’s come my way.”

Here’s Ekta Kapoor’s statement on being conferred with Padma Shri:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta Kapoor, who recently wrapped her much popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in December 2019, has launched its spin-off show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, the show is being aired on Star Plus and has received a thunderous response from the audience.

Credits :Instagram

Read More