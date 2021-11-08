Ekta Kapoor on being honoured with Padma Shri: Hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms

Ekta Kapoor has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri – the Fourth Highest Civilian Award in the country. The reputed producer and director was recognized for her contribution in the field of Performing Arts and excellence in television, films, and digital content. Ekta Kapoor was accompanied by her father and veteran actor Jeetendra, as she received this honour from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the country’s capital today, i.e. on November 8th, 2021.

Sharing her thoughts on this prestigious recognition, Ekta expressed that receiving the award is an absolute honour. Moreover, she added that it is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. She dedicated her award to her ‘two pillars of strength’ – her parents and stated that it is because of them that she could become who she is today.

Ekta, in her statement, further added that she hopes to push the envelope and give talents a platform. She stated, “I am really overwhelmed with all the love and accolades that are coming my way. I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams.”

Ekta also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the event. Sharing a couple of pictures featuring herself with father Jeetendra, she wrote, “Thanku Thanku Thanku the biggest day of my professional life n second only to d the birth of my son!#padmashri #JAIHIND”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor has several interesting projects lined up, which are bankrolled by her. She has the Disha Patani starrer KTina which is expected to release this year. Apart from this, Ekta is also producing Ek Villain Returns featuring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to hit the screens next year. Ekta also has Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada and Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye.